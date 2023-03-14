Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

