Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

