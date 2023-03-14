Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 755 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

