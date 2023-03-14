Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 730 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

