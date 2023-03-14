Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

