56,318 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,404 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

