BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 613,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.