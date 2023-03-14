Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.28% of Qorvo worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 83.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $132.73.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

