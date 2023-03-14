Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $24,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE O opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.