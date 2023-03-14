Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.51 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

