Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

