Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 710 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

NASDAQ WB opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

