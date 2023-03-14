BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240,934 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 12.9 %

FIS stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

