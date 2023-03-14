14,016 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
RYAN opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.