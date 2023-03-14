Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

