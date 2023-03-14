Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

