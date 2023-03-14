Colony Group LLC Buys 43,950 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

