Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

LUMN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

