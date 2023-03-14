Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 1.7 %

IDA stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.