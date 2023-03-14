Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

