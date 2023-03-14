AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of AU opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

