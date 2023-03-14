Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,889.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,064 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,659.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,966,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,282,000 after buying an additional 10,343,359 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 92.3% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,711,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,113.5% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

