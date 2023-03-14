Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $58,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

