Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 62,025 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $58,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.