United Services Automobile Association Has $961,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.2 %

BLDR stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.