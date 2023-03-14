United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

