BMO Capital Markets Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,025.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $752.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.