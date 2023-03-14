BMO Capital Markets Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,025.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $752.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.