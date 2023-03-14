Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 528,436 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

