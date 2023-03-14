Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of First Republic Bank Call Options (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 50,819 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,129% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,574 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

