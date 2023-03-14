United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

