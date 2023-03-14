The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $29,041,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

