Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 524,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 999.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

