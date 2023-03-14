Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.