United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.00–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.
United Airlines Stock Performance
UAL stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
- What Does Einstein GPT Mean for Salesforce Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.