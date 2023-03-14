United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.00–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.