Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.