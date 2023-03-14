Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.
PLOW stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40.
In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
