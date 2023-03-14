United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.00)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

