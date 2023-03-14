Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,791 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

