Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $498,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

