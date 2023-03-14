Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,281 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,414,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

