Mather Group LLC. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 197.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $213.68. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.