Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

