Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the average daily volume of 880 call options.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 35.8 %

NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.