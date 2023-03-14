Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 248,101 put options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 168,673 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLE stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $94.71.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Stories

