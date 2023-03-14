Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

