Macquarie Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Underperform

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

