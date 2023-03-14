Macquarie Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Underperform

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
Lufax Price Performance
Shares of LU stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
