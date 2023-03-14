Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $65.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 148.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 47.1 %

Shares of WAL opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $89.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

