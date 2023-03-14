DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

