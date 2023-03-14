Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $120,289.92 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Elastic Stock Performance
ESTC stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
See Also
