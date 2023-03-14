J Kenneth Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,678,000 after purchasing an additional 486,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

