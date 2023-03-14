AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 14.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 50.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,429.86 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,381.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

